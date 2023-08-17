NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

New Memphis guard Marcus Smart, shown during last season’s playoffs, will return to Boston for a Feb. 4 contest. He was traded from the Celtics during the offseason.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Ime Udoka’s return to Boston in January and Marcus Smart’s homecoming in February highlight the Celtics’ 2023-24 schedule that was announced on Thursday.

The Celtics will open their season on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks before returning to TD Garden for their home opener against the Heat in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The beginning of this NBA campaign was pushed back a week later than normal this season due to the FIBA World Cup, which begins next week.