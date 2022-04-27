BOSTON — Robert Williams returned nearly a week ahead of his planned recovery from knee surgery on his torn meniscus.
The Celtics center came off the bench in two games against Brooklyn, playing a total of 24 minutes over those two victories to help Boston close out the series.
The work will ramp up much more for Williams’ next round but the big man is pleased with how his knee has responded thus far.
“No pain at all,” Williams said after Wednesday’s practice. “Knee is responding well. On recovery days, it’s responding well after days that are hard loads, so it’s good.”
The 4-0 series sweep will give Williams five full off days to ramp up his fitness even more ahead of a potential Game 1 on Sunday.
“Just getting in the weight room a little bit more,” Williams said of his plans for the time off. “The same treatment, same rehabbing I’ve been doing, just staying on top of it.”
Coach Ime Udoka noted that the biggest concern with Williams at this point was getting his endurance back up to a high level after a month away from live action during his recovery.
“Physically, he is fine,” Udoka said. “The wind I don’t think was quite there those last two games. I said you can scrimmage all you want, there’s no way to really (replicate) that live game pace and action, and so to get his wind back up will be big this week. Just get some live work in the last few days and just get him built back up so he can get back to his normal rotation, lineups, and minutes.”
If Boston’s next opponent is Milwaukee, with a massive front line (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis), it’s probable that Williams will be needed far more than he was against the Nets in Round 1 to help ease the burden on Boston’s other bigs.
Williams will continue to put in the work this week but he knows that it will be tough to replicate his top form without actually playing games.
“There’s really nothing you can do to prepare to play in the NBA game,” Williams said. “You can ride the bike all you want but it doesn’t compare. Just being out there playing, that’s really it.”