Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla congratulates the team during an Oct. 2 preseason game.

 Nancy lane/medianews group/boston herald

It may not quite be “Ubuntu,” the popular mantra that united the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team, but Marcus Smart has a simpler approach for these Celts as they restart their pursuit of a championship. Boston opens Tuesday night against Philadelphia at TD Garden.

“Just control what we can control,” Smart said. “That’s kind of our mantra. It’s been around for a very long time. Everybody’s starting to pick up and integrate it into their lives and in their game. Control what you can control. … As long as we can do that, I think we’ll be OK.