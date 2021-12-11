Jayson Tatum didn’t have any groundbreaking ideas or magic bullets to pull the Celtics out of their current doldrums.
After Friday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns in Phoenix that dropped Boston below .500 at 13-14, the Celtics’ stoic star said the team’s ensemble problem needs ensemble answers.
“I think everybody just needs to be a little bit better. Obviously, we have to work together, but everybody needs to look in the mirror and do a little bit more and just be a little bit better. That would benefit everybody,” said Tatum, who had a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds. “We have to be mature enough as a group to say whatever happened happened. Let’s move on.
“It’s tough losing three in a row, especially in the fashion that we did. But we can’t change it,” he continued. “We have to get back home. We’ll be home for a little while. We have to get back in front of our fans and take it one game at a time.”
Tatum was asked if he thought enough of the season was in the books to fairly judge whether changes were warranted. He said while injuries have impacted the Celtics, they don’t excuse all of the team’s woes.
“Obviously, the coaches have to do what they think is best,” he said. “It goes both ways, (27 games) is enough of a sample size, but I’m certain there’s only been a handful of games where our whole team has been together. But even without that, there’s some games we wish we could have back.”
Rob Williams said the responsibility was on the players.
“It’s completely on us as players to take ownership and put a stop to something you don’t like,” Williams said. “I’ve seen the fight in these guys. ... It’s just something we have to get past and find a way to get over that hump and play solid with each other and stay together. Everybody’s got to take ownership. If you’ve got to make it about your pride, make it about your pride. Whatever gets you fired up.”
Celtics coach Ime Udoka pointed to myriad reasons why his team fell flat on its face to close out the West Coast swing. The offense affected the defense; inconsistent effort and pride have plagued the Celtics; they weren’t and haven’t been at a full squad; and cohesion slowly eroded after the many missed 3-pointers.
While Udoka hasn’t made many changes yet, he said they’ll reevaluate where the Celtics stand as they slip further down the Eastern Conference standings.
“It’s something we’ll definitely take a look at,” Udoka said of making changes. “Twenty-five games is a good sample size to start to look at some things, good and bad habit-wise. But the effort part, or the fight, vibe — whatever you want to call it — no matter who is playing or not, was not evident on the last three games of this trip to the same extent as the first two.”
It’s been a bumpy ride for the Celtics, whether that’s on or off the court. Jaylen Brown has missed about half the season between a hamstring strain and testing positive for COVID-19. The Celtics have featured a full roster for about a quarter of their games. The inconsistent effort levels have been a motif since before Udoka’s time in Boston.
The themes are unchanging. Udoka pointed out their effort and pride dipped significantly over the past three losses — especially compared to the Utah and Portland games where the Celtics played with plenty of grit. While Udoka said Brown sitting out is an undeniable factor, “you still have to play the game and play with the proper respect and effort.”
“We’ll look at everything based on these (27) games and see where changes need to be made,” Udoka said. “Whether it’s lineup, rotation, minutes, everything.”
There were multiple times Friday when Udoka was animated after a defensive lapse. Those mistakes compounded themselves, and in typical Celtics fashion, they let the missed shots affect their defense.
Udoka said they need to “take the good with the bad” when it comes to his rollercoaster-level team. They bounced back admirably from a 2-5 start, even looking like they turned the corner. But the past three games have been a vibe check, where the Celtics looked more like the season-opening version of themselves. That’s where Udoka said he wants to focus on.
“Not as worried about losing the locker rooms,” Udoka said. “It’s not letting us get deflated when scoring isn’t there. And so, relying on defense, doing the things we did well early when the scoring wasn’t there and giving ourselves a chance — that’s what’s really important to me.”