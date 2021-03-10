The Celtics could be at full strength for the first time all season coming out of the All-Star Break.
Starting guard Marcus Smart practiced with the team on Wednesday, according to Brad Stevens in his weekly interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub. The practice, said Stevens said earlier in the day, will “determine next steps. He’s pretty close to being cleared, so that’s a good thing.”
Smart suffered a torn calf injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 30 and has sat out the past 18 games. The Celtics have gone 9-9 in his absence, although they did win four straight games to finish the first half of the season. Smart was originally expected to miss 2-3 weeks but the team has been cautious with his recovery timetable amid a jam-packed schedule in the first half.
“I think they feel really good about the way that everything has healed and the time that was taken,” Stevens said. “I think we will be very conservative obviously with that and rightfully so.”
The Celtics return from the All-Star break by facing two of the best three teams in the NBA, including the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Stevens is eager to get Smart back in the fold and take advantage of the versatility he brings to the table.
“I think, first of all, any time you are missing a good player, you can’t replace him with one guy,” Stevens said. “You just have to replace what he does with the whole group. I think, at times, we did that well. Again, to finish those last four games out the way that we did I think was really encouraging. Marcus gives us way more defensive flexibility in our ability to switch.”
The Celtics sit at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference at 19-17 in a tightly packed playoff race in the East.