Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced on Twitter Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of the team to do so.
The team announced in a press release earlier Thursday that testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case. It added that the player is not exhibiting symptoms and has been in isolation for several days.
Shortly thereafter, Smart posted a video on Twitter saying he was tested five days ago and received the results on Thursday.
“I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great,” Smart said. “But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish.”
Also Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that two of their players have tested positive, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets said members of their organizations have also contracted the virus.
NBA tells teams to close practice facilities
The NBA told teams to close their practice facilities in an attempt to help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Per Charania, teams and players have been told to aggressively limit contact with others and to stay home as much as possible.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that teams have been planning for this for a while, calling it an “inevitable” move before a lengthy hiatus. Players have also been banned from leaving the continent, although they are still allowed to travel out of market if absolutely necessary.
Teams wanted their players to have a place they could go to work out, but as the severity of the situation increased, the need to close practice facilities became clear.
The NBA was the first league to shut down its season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday. The league has had a handful of players test positive since, including Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant.