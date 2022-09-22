NBA: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka looks on during the first quarter of an October game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. 

 Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for what the team called "violations of team policies" on Thursday.

Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female employee within the organization, The Athletic and ESPN reported Thursday morning.