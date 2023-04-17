NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is fouled by Hawks De’Andre Hunter during Saturday’s playoff game in Boston. Smart was last season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

For the Boston Celtics, defense was a focus entering their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

After one game, all is going to plan as the second-seeded Celtics built a 30-point halftime lead and won 112-99 in Saturday’s series opener and hope for more of the same when the matchup resumes Tuesday night at Boston.