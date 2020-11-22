The Boston Celtics did what everyone expected and gave Jayson Tatum a five-year maximum extension worth $195 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
According to Wojnarowski, Tatum is getting the full designated rookie max extension. Tatum increased the amount of money he was eligible for in this extension by making an All-NBA team last season. Rookie extensions can generally be up to 25% of the cap, but Tatum became eligible for 30% under the “Rose Rule.”
Tatum’s deal was a foregone conclusion after his All-Star, All-NBA season. Barring a trade, this will pair him with Jaylen Brown for at least the next four seasons. Brown agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension which begins this season.
“Jayson knows how much we like him. We have a good relationship,” Danny Ainge said after the season ended. “Jayson likes it here, so I’m confident that we’ll be able to work something out.”
Tatum, who only turns 23 in March, became Boston’s scoring leader in his third season, averaging 23.4 points per game on 40.3% shooting on 3-pointers. What makes Tatum a cornerstone, though is his ability to do other things, like defend and rebound. His 7 rebounds per game were just behind Enes Kanter for second on the team. He also finished the year averaging three assists per game, an area where he is beginning to improve. He notched a career-high 11 assists in the final game of the playoffs.
“I think Jayson is so mature for his age, so emotionally strong,” Brad Stevens said of his star forward during the playoffs. “I think he puts in a great deal of time, puts in a great deal of work, and I would say that he’s just very consistent. And even in games where he doesn’t make shots, per se, he does a lot of little things that help you win, so he’s always prepared to do all that it takes to win, and that’s a credit to him.”
Thompson, Teague added
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
Per the Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Thompson’s deal is for two years and $19 million — likely Boston’s full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Thompson will slot in at center for Boston, where the Celtics have had a questionable rotation. An elite rebounder, Thompson has tortured the Celtics on the offensive glass in the past.
Thompson averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last year. The 29-year-old will turn 30 in March. He won a championship in Cleveland with LeBron James when the Cavaliers went on their run in 2016. The Celtics will be his second team since he was drafted with the No. 4 pick in 2011
The Celtics have also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Jeff Teague, most recently of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Teague averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He made an All-Star team with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2014-15 season.
Teague shores up Boston’s bench and adds scoring punch. He could be a major part of the rotation, replacing Brad Wanamaker as Marcus Smart likely heads to the starting lineup.
Theis, Ojeleye re-signed
The Celtics have guaranteed the deals of Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye, according to the Boston Globe’s Himmelsbach.
The Theis move was very much anticipated. The German center’s deal is worth only $5 million, a steal for the level of production he gave Boston last season. The combination of Theis, Thompson, and Robert Williams maintains Boston’s three-center rotation with a big upgrade at Enes Kanter’s spot.
Theis did undergo minor surgery on his left knee a month ago to remove a “loose body,” and he is expected to be ready when basketball resumes.
Theis is coming off what was easily his best season in Boston, averaging 9.2 points on 60.3% true shooting, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, all career-highs. His playoff performance dipped a bit, though, mostly because teams laid off him when he was behind the 3-point line. His 33.3% from deep was cut in more than half during the postseason.
The Celtics were the fourth-best defense in the league with Theis as their starter as his familiarity and continuity paid off.
Ojeleye’s return was much more in doubt, but the departure of Gordon Hayward, along with Wanamaker signing with the Golden State Warriors, opened up a spot for him on the Boston bench. At just more than $1.7 million, it’s still a value signing for a player who can counted on defensively and ended up hitting 37.8% of his 3-pointers last season.
The key for Ojeleye as he enters his fourth season is consistency. He played nine games without a 3-pointer to start last season and then finally broke out for a big 3-for-4 game in Sacramento. If he can find a more consistent stroke from 3, he’ll find the floor a bit more often.
Information from masslive.com was used in this report.