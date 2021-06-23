The Celtics will be the first team to fill their head coaching opening this offseason. A league source confirmed that Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka is finalizing a contract with the team to become Boston’s new head coach.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the news, noting that Udoka had separated himself during the search process and had the support of several Celtics players who played under him at the 2019 World Cup.
Udoka, 43, was among a group of external assistant coaches who received a second interview for the position in the past week, a list that included Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.
Udoka, a 6-foot-6 wing, played seven seasons in the NBA, primarily with the San Antonio Spurs, before retiring in 2012.
He joined Gregg Popovich’s staff as an assistant coach in 2012, winning a championship with the franchise in that role in 2014. He was hired as a lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 before moving to Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn this past year.
Here’s a closer look at the former NBA veteran and long-time assistant coach who will be taking over for Brad Stevens on Boston’s bench.
1. He has a relationship with several key Celtics already: Udoka was a division rival of Boston for the past two seasons as a member of the coaching staffs of the 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21). However, Udoka spent significant time with three current Celtics (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum) while serving as an assistant coach with the 2019 Team USA World Cup team.
According to league sources, those players were fans of working with Udoka during that tournament in China and gave him a stamp of approval during Boston’s hiring process over the past few weeks.
2. He spent eight seasons in the NBA as a role player: Udoka took a long road to the NBA but carved out a nice career for himself beginning in 2006 after starring in college at Portland State as a transfer.
He went undrafted in 2000 but played overseas and in the G-League, getting brief chances with the Lakers (2004) and Knicks (2006) before making the Portland Trail Blazers roster as a camp invitee in 2006. He earned a starting job with the Blazers thanks to his tenacious wing defense and 3-point shooting, which led to a long-term deal with the Spurs in 2007.
Udoka played four more NBA seasons overall (three in San Antonio), finishing his career with 316 games before his retirement in 2012. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in his career, mostly as a reserve.
3. He comes from the Popovich coaching tree: The longest-tenured NBA head coach has spawned many head coaches around the NBA and Udoka is the latest to join that list. He became an assistant in San Antonio immediately after his retirement in 2012 and stayed with the franchise up until the 2019 season.
4. He won a ring with the Spurs in 2014 as an assistant: There are few redemption stories in NBA history better than the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs, which was Udoka’s second year as an assistant coach with the team. The Spurs had lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Miami Heat in the prior season after a miraculous comeback keyed by Ray Allen in the closing moments of Game 6.
San Antonio ran it back with the majority of that group and put together a dominant postseason run that featured tremendous ball movement. They dispatched the Heat in five games in the NBA Finals rematch, giving the core of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker one more title.
5. He played for Team Nigeria during his pro career: Udoka’s father was born in Nigeria so he was able to play for the country during international competition. He helped lead that team to a bronze medal during the 2005 FIBA African Championship and also suited up during the 2006 FIBA World Championship.
Udoka and Stevens: some similarities
Udoka should be a change-of-pace compared to Stevens, but there appear to be some similarities between the two coaches. Udoka, like Stevens, is a defensive-minded head coach whose team should show some toughness. That edge Udoka has could be beneficial for the Celtics, who looked like they didn’t have that extra gear throughout the challenging past season.
Udoka has worked for this opportunity for about a decade and now he gets it.
“He exudes a confidence and a comfort in his own skin where people just gravitate to him,” Popovich said in 2015 to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz. “He’s a fundamentally sound teacher because he’s comfortable with himself, he knows the material and players read it.”