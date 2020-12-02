The NBA officially unveiled its opening week schedule, and it features the Boston Celtics in two marquee spots.
The Celtics will open their season on Wednesday, Dec. 23, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 7:30 p.m. They will then have a 5 p.m. game on Christmas day when the Brooklyn Nets visit Boston.
The NBA has not released its full schedule yet, and when it does it will be in two pieces. The first half of the schedule will be released at some point in the next few weeks and the second half will be released later in the year, apparently to allow for some wiggle room for postponed or canceled games due to COVID-19.
The NBA season begins on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with the Golden State Warriors in Brooklyn to face the Nets at 7 p.m. on TNT. The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Lakers at 10 p.m., also on TNT.
TNT will also air the Bucks-Celtics game nationally and will be followed by the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Christmas Day schedule:
• New Orleans at Miami, noon, ESPN
• Golden State at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m., ABC
• Dallas at the Lakers, 8 p.m., either ABC or ESPN.
• Clippers at Denver, 10:30 p.m., ESPN