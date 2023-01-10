NBA: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

Jan 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

 David Butler II

Given the organizational turmoil in the days before training camp began, the Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better first half of the season after jumping out to a 29-12 record following a 107-99 win over the Bulls on Monday night.

Boston’s third straight win over the Bulls did not come easy but it came in a fashion that excited Joe Mazzulla postgame.