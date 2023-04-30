BOSTON — When the Celtics take on the 76ers to open the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, whether Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will suit up is the major question mark. The MVP candidate is nursing a knee injury suffered during the first round of the playoffs, and his status for Game 1 is still up in the air.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that Embiid is doubtful for Game 1, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden. Philadelphia relies heavily on Embiid, who posted MVP-level numbers and carried the Sixers to the No. 3 seed in the East. So if the big man doesn’t play, it’ll change how the Celtics guard the rest of the team.