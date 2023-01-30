The Boston Celtics haven’t had any issues with a hangover following their run to last season’s NBA Finals. Boston is at the top of the East and has been one of the best teams in the league. There are still some areas the Celtics are looking to smooth out, but nobody’s doubting their status as bona fide title contenders.

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline less than two weeks away, though, there are still some questions going forward. Boston president Brad Stevens isn’t going to overhaul the roster and change its core. But the front office can make some moves to improve the Celtics’ depth and bench players.