NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

Jan 21, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

 Nick Turchiaro

TORONTO — Marcus Smart’s loud yell when he turned his right ankle could be heard throughout Scotiabank Arena as the Celtics guard fell to the court Saturday. Smart called for Celtics trainers immediately as Boston fans held their breath about the guard’s status.

As expected, Smart was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime with an ankle sprain. Robert Williams III was also out because of a left knee hyperextension which he seemed to tweak in the first half. The Celtics went on to beat the Raptors 106-104 for their ninth straight victory, except the potential injuries loomed large.