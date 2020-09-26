Needless fouls on jump shooters. Careless turnovers. Flat energy. More sleepy coverage, this time on Duncan Robinson. No wonder the Celtics missed 11 of their first 12 shots. Their approach to Game 5 offended the basketball gods.
And then the first half went away like a bad dream, replaced by the Celtics’ best defensive performance of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics survived to play Game 6 on Sunday thanks to Friday night’s 121-108 win over Miami, fueled not only by 31 points from Jayson Tatum and another 28 from Jaylen Brown, but a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double by Daniel Theis in his best game of the series.
The Celtics cut Miami’s series edge to 3-2, and are trying to become the second team in the playoff field to come back from a 3-1 deficit.
And what enabled them to play another game shouldn’t be a surprise. They’ve talked about creating offense out of their defensive pressure since the first practice of the season, which, as Brad Stevens pointed out Friday night, has grown a little hazy.
“What day is today?” said the Celtics coach, who, when told the date was Sept. 25, added, “I think our practice was on 9/26 2019, so we’ve been talking about it since then.”
Many lapses later, the Celtics once again have an example of how they should look when playing the right way. But it didn’t come together until, during a halftime talk, Stevens opened up the floor to his players, including Kemba Walker.
“He said we just need to settle down a little bit,” said Brown. “We all felt the intensity that we all had in the beginning. I don’t think we came out flat. It was different from Game 4 for us. We had the intensity, it was just coming out all over the place for us. We just had to dial in a little bit and once we did, I felt like we were fine.”
But it had to start in that familiar area.
“For us, defense is always going to create our offense,” said Walker. “The goal is to limit those guys to one shot, which is really hard. They’ve taken advantage of us inside, and we did a good job of keeping them off the glass. Daniel Theis was huge for us.”
Indeed, Theis responded with his best game of the series — likely of the entire playoffs — by turning in a strong two-way performance. Enes Kanter helped stop the bleeding with an important second-quarter stint, hit his first four shots, and added some desperately needed physical play in the paint.
And the Celtics, after their flat-footed first half, once again found a way to not only pressure Miami’s shooters, but to attack the rim.
Tatum, after an uneven 10-point first half, exploded with a 17-point third quarter that fueled a 20-3 Celtics run over the first 5:40 of the half. Brown followed up with a 12-point fourth that included a pair of murderous, back-to-back 3-pointers, the latter with 8:05 left for a 103-89 lead.
This time the Celtics, who have led in the fourth quarter in every game in this series, would make their work stick by getting the requisite stops.
New Castle, N.H.’s Robinson, after a 17-point first half, scored three points in the second half. Bam Adebayo had his worst game of the series with 13 points and eight rebounds. And Miami shot 16.7 percent from 3-point range (3-for-18) from halftime on.
“It was nice. It was good. We got back to playing Celtics basketball,” said Walker. “We were just aggressive and just really feeding off each other’s energy. That’s what we are, just out there encouraging each other.”
It’s all about the right energy: Walker noticed a decided change in the Celts’ energy and interactions in the second half.
“We just found the energy that we needed to win this game,” he said. “I thought it really started towards the end of the second half and it just kind of continued. We just picked up our pressure a little bit. We just enjoyed the game. I felt like earlier in the game we were a little frustrated, bickering at each other, at the refs, and over all of that small stuff that frustrated us. But we got out of it and just let the game come to us.”
For the first time in this series, Stevens found the right interior combination between Theis and Kanter: They combined for 23 points and 17 rebounds, and did enough to, at least for a night, keep Adebayo at bay. Kanter clearly affected the game’s pace in his 10-minute stint.
“I tried that lineup early in the first half and it wasn’t a good start for them,” Stevens said of his big lineup. “Such a small sample size with that lineup but they really haven’t played a ton together and I think the threat at the rim of a big makes a big difference for our offense and for us. We’ll certainly have opportunities to go back to it but there’s not like this obvious answer with big or small.”
“I think that Miami does a great job of punishing you when you go small, screening low so you can’t switch, stopping your screen short, rebounding against it. Then it’s harder to score because Bam doesn’t really lose anything guarding a small. He’s capable of guarding 1 through 5. There’s positives and negative but our big lineups did a good job tonight.”
Denver has already proven that it can be done. The Nuggets eliminated the Clippers in the conference semifinals after falling into a 3-1 hole, and Utah in similar fashion in Round 1. So the Celtics at least have a recent example to follow.
“We were just trying to take it one game at a time. That’s our focus and emphasis,” said Brown. “We will see what happens at the end. When we play hard, play with each other and fight, we’ll see what the results come out to be. I think that’s our focus, one game at a time.”