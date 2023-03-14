NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls a play during the Feb. 14 game against the Bucks.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics have suffered some puzzling losses to inferior opponents this season and Monday’s defeat is among the worst of the season, especially at this stage of the year.

The Celts didn’t start the night with the right energy, and their bad habits and deficiencies were on display in ugly fashion in a costly, inexcusable 111-109 loss to the Houston Rockets, who are last in the Western Conference with 52 losses and already officially eliminated from the playoff picture, and who the Celtics pummeled by 24 back in December.