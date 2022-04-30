THERE’S a lot of confidence swirling around the Boston Celtics after their first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, and rightfully so. But everyone in Celtic green should be wary before jumping into the second round head first and cocky.
The series against the Milwaukee Bucks that starts with Sunday’s Game 1 at 1 p.m. is going to look nothing like the one against Brooklyn.
Where the Nets were soft and small, the Bucks are physical and long. Where Brooklyn didn’t have the personnel to make adjustments, Milwaukee has multiple options, even without the injured Khris Middleton. Where the Nets were a patchwork team of mercenaries and trade pieces with no cohesion, the Bucks are the playoff-tested defending champs.
Boston had all the answers against Brooklyn, but Milwaukee is going to ask a lot more questions.
Why the Bucks’ Middleton being out matters
Middleton sprained an MCL on April 20 and will likely miss the entire series. This is important because he’s been so good against the Celtics in the past, averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in his last nine games against Boston.
His absence will also hurt Milwaukee on the defensive end because he has the height (6-foot-7) to help match up against the 6-8 Jayson Tatum and the 6-6 Jaylen Brown on the wings.
The Milwaukee universe revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton is the team’s other shot creator. Without him, the Bucks’ offense could become one-dimensional against Boston’s other-worldly defense. And Milwaukee’s defense will have to rely on 35-year-old Wesley Matthews (6-4), Grayson Allen (6-4) and Pat Connaughton (6-5) to help defensive wizard Jrue Holiday with the Celtics’ big, physical wings.
Why the Bucks’ Middleton being out doesn’t matter
These two teams have played each other nearly even over the last five years, with Milwaukee having a 9-8 edge in the series over that time.
While Middleton has been a thorn in Boston’s side, the Bucks have hurt the Celtics more around the rim with their big guys like Giannis and the 7-foot Brook Lopez. Now, with Middleton out, the Bucks have gone even bigger by replacing him in the starting line with 6-10 Bobby Portis, so Boston has to deal with even more size.
Milwaukee has also proven it can win without one of its stars. The Bucks easily took care of the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round without Middleton, and last year they won the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals without their superstar, Antetokounmpo.
What about the Celtics’ health?
Middleton’s knee is the most notable injury heading into the series, but it’s not the only one. Boston’s Robert Williams III returned from meniscus surgery in Game 3 against Brooklyn, which was great news for the Celtics, but Williams looked rusty. Boston needs him to regain his timing so he can provide help defense and protect the rim, most notably on Antetokounmpo drives. While the Celtics have some decent defensive options to throw at Giannis (Al Horford, Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, Tatum), Williams’ help defense might be the real key to slowing down the two-time MVP.
There’s also an unknown injury factor with Boston’s Brown, who tweaked his hamstring in Game 4 against Brooklyn. The Celtics say he will be ready for Sunday’s Game 1, but Brown has a history of hamstring injuries, which can be tricky to diagnose and slow to heal. If he’s out, the advantages Boston gains from Middleton’s absence will be nullified.
What Boston needs to do to win
Tatum and Brown have to continue with the latest stage of their growth — passing and playmaking — and they have to do it in the teeth of Milwaukee’s defense. Tatum is further along than Brown when it comes to facilitating for the rest of the team, but both have taken big steps forward this season. Now, they need to make those good decisions when they run into the Bucks’ size in the paint, choosing the right time and teammate to pass to, and the right time to finish strong.
On the other side, Williams’ help defense and the Celtics ability to cover the 3-point line will be critical.
What Milwaukee needs to do to win
Giannis needs to be great. That may be a lot to ask, but Antetokounmpo has a lot to give, as he showed by dominating last year’s Finals. Boston’s defense may be the best in the league, but Giannis is so big and so talented that he’s “defensive-independent,” a trendy term being used in NBA circles that means your defense, no matter how good it is, won’t bother Antetokounmpo. Of course, the experts also thought Kevin Durant was defensive-independent, but the Celtics proved otherwise.
Whatever Giannis does, the Bucks will also need their outside shooters to hit 3s. Holiday, Portis, Allen, Connaughton, Matthews and Lopez are all good shooters and will certainly knock down some from beyond the arc, but the Celtics are great at scrambling out to the 3-point line to take away the open shot.
While Giannis may be defensive-independent, the rest of the Bucks are not, and the lock-down Celtics will affect them. Boston in six games.
