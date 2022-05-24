SOMEONE should tell the Celtics they actually lost Game 4. Or that Wednesday’s Game 5 is an elimination game. Or it’s for the championship of the Universe.
Anything to break the “blowout loss, blowout win, blowout loss, blowout win” pendulum sway of their Eastern Conference finals against Miami, which is deadlocked at two blowouts each.
Boston’s Jayson Tatum, for one, seems like he’s raising his hand. He’ll volunteer to get on stage with the hypnotist and be mesmerized into thinking Game 5 is something it’s not. And maybe walking around like a chicken for a little bit.
“I think human nature plays a part in, when you win a game, you can relax a little bit. But obviously, when we lose a game, we feel like the next game is do-or-die, and then we come out and play like we did and things like that,” Tatum said after Game 4. “I think we have to have that mindset going into Game 5 that it is a must-win game, because tonight was essentially something like that. Everybody knew it. We could all feel it.”
It’s hard not to feel the dizzying extremes of this series. To be honest, they’ve been kind of nauseating.
After losing Game 1, the Celtics bounced back and trounced the Heat in Game. Miami responded by thrashing Boston in Game 3. Then, of course, the pendulum swung wildly back in the Celtics’ direction as they did, in fact, roll to a 102-82 win in Game 4, which was pretty much over after the first seven minutes where the Heat missed their first 14 shots and Boston had an 18-1 lead.
Even Game 1 went teeter-totter as the Celtics built a 12-point lead in the first half, only to crumble in the second half and lose by 11.
The basketball has been ugly, but that can happen in the playoffs when offenses are stifled by defenses that know what’s coming. Usually there’s some drama mixed in to those postseason grinds with a few buzzer-beaters, or at least some meaningful fourth quarters. Not in this series. This has been a string of early-round TKOs with each team taking turns throwing haymakers and throwing in the towel. It feels like the epitome of the “survive and advance” playoff cliché.
Maybe both teams are just gassed. It’s near the end of a long season, they both play a demanding, physical style, and they have rosters loaded with injured players. Maybe they need that adrenaline jolt of do-or-die just to muster the energy it takes to beat each other.
Still, it seems strange to need extra motivation now, when each team is so close to a title. Boston’s Robert Williams III agrees.
“We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond,” Williams said after Game 4. “That’s just my opinion.”
Celtics fans are hoping Williams’ balky knee responds well enough that he can play in Game 5, because Boston plays like a different team with him in the lineup. Other than a hypnotist, or a pre-game Fight Club where the Celtics all punch each other in the mouth to get themselves going, keeping Williams healthy and on the court might be Boston’s best chance of surviving this brutish series.
Marcus Smart won Defensive Player of the Year, but you could argue that Williams, who was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team last week, is actually Boston’s most impactful defensive player. Smart menaces the man he’s guarding, but Williams affects every opponent on the court with his shot-blocking potential.
Smart may be “the heart and soul” of the team, as he so eagerly informed us in his post Game 2 press conference. It is true, especially on the defensive end, where his energy seems to fuel the Celtics. Still, Boston has been a good-to-a-very-good defensive team with Smart as its spiritual leader for the last five or so years, but this year, when Williams has been fully unlocked and mostly healthy, the Celtics have become a historically great defensive team.
Which is why Boston fans were holding their breath as Williams sat out most of Monday’s second half with some kind device on his knee. But the big man didn’t sound concerned when asked about it after the game.
“The knee feels great … taking it day by day, spending a lot of time with the trainers,” he said. “Throwing a lot of scenarios at it, see how it responds.”
Of course, Celtics fans also want Smart back on the court Wednesday night in Miami after he missed Game 4 with one of his many injuries. Same goes for Al Horford, who was sorely missed in Game 1 and turned in a brilliant performance on Bam Adebayo in Game 4, helping to hold Adebayo to just nine points after he went off for 31 in Game 3.
Boston wants all hands on deck, but it feels like the freakish talent of Williams will best serve the Celtics as they try to stop the freakish pendulum swings of this series.