CELTICS FANS fans might be feeling torn as their team heads into Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead. They could have a confusing mix of short-term angst and long-term optimism.
Some anxiety about losing on Sunday seems reasonable. The Warriors will surely respond to their Game 1 loss like the champs they are, and Boston has not played well after wins in this postseason. But that shouldn’t overshadow the optimism, because the explosiveness and grit the Celtics showed in Game 1, that they’ve been showing for the last five months, is enough to win this series.
Golden State won’t make it easy. The Warriors are too good and too experienced for that, and they get to respond on their home court. Yes, they had been 7-0 at home in Game 1 of the Finals before losing to the Celtics on Thursday night, but the Warriors won’t be rattled.
“It’s fine,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said after his team’s 120-108 loss. “You get a chance to do something else, do it in a different way, embrace the challenge. We’ve always embraced challenges. It’s no different. We’ll embrace this one. So no, it’s not a hit to the confidence at all. Not one bit.”
As good as Steph Curry was in the first quarter on Thursday (7-for-9 shooting, 6-for-8 from 3-point land, 21 points), he was subpar for the final three quarters (5-for-16, 1-for-6 from 3, 13 points), and that will probably change in Game 2. Jordan Poole likely won’t go 2-for-7 for nine points again, and chances are good Klay Thompson will find a way to score more than 15 points.
It’s easy to imagine the Warriors upping their game, and it’s easy to imagine the Celtics falling off a notch or two on Sunday night. Sloppy play and lackluster effort after wins have been unfortunate trends in the playoffs for Boston. It happened in Games 3 and 5 of the Milwaukee series and Games 3 and 6 against Miami. It seems like the Celtics read their own headlines and feel too good about themselves after big postseason wins, and there are plenty of headlines and reasons to feel good after Thursday’s win in San Francisco.
So, expecting a Warriors win in Game 2 seems reasonable, but the Boston faithful should also expect their team to bounce back from that potential loss. Bouncing back is what these Celtics do best.
They bounced back after starting the season 18-21. They came back from their 3-2 hole against the defending-champion Bucks. They responded after their terrible Game 6 loss at home to the Heat. They found their footing after getting hit with Curry’s first-quarter barrage on Friday night.
“Being resilient has been the word for this year,” Payton Pritchard said after the Game 1 win. “I think it showed tonight.”
Boston’s many responses this season have taken various shapes, but one of the Celtics’ best answers is the kind of punishing run of defensive stops and offensive eruption they used to close out the Warriors in Game 1. They went on a 10-2 run to essentially erase the 12-point lead Golden State had after three quarters, and they used a 17-0 barrage to bring the scrubs off the bench.
Now that we know Golden State isn’t immune to Boston’s blitz, we should expect more of those game-deciding runs this series. The NBA is, after all, a league of runs. Shouldn’t its Finals be decided that way?
The Celtics are so long, so physical and so well-coached, they can clamp down on the free-flowing Golden State offense for stretches of time. Maybe not the whole game, but long enough to create some easy transition offense. Long enough for Boston to prove it can also extend those runs with answers in the half-court.
“Yeah, that’s kind of who we’ve been all year,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said after Game 1. “Tough grinders, resilient group that we always know we can rely on our defense to kind of buckle down when needed.
The half-court responses start with Jayson Tatum, who draws so much attention he creates space for other shooters. Even when he’s not scoring (like in Game 1 when he had 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting), Tatum still makes other guys better (he also finished the game with 13 assists and only two turnovers). With Tatum creating space and passing into it, chances are good that a couple of Boston’s shooters are going to get hot at some point at the same time in any given game. Will it always be the combined 17-for-26 that Pritchard, Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart shot in Game 1? No, but it will be close enough to ignite, maintain and/or extend a run.
Even when the Celtics’ first response fails, they have an excellent Plan B in Jaylen Brown. With Tatum’s shot lost in a soup of Game 1 nerves and Andrew Wiggins’ defense, Brown seamlessly stepped in as Boston’s lead problem-solver on Thursday. He kept the Celtics close while the Warriors were making their run at the end of the third quarter, and he sparked Boston’s brilliant fourth.
No one personifies the Celtics’ bounce-back character more than Brown. Commit a bunch of ugly turnovers? Brown shrugs it off and responds with buckets. Fan base wants to trade you away after the rough start? Brown deflects and delivers in the second half of the season. Elite prospect, third overall pick, All-Star, leader off the court, but have to settle for No. 2 on the team to Tatum? No problem. Brown becomes the best Robin he can be and picks up Batman (Tatum) and the team as needed.
Plan A, Plan B, defense, offense, transition, half-court — the Celtics have the answers. Now, they just have to pass the Finals test.
