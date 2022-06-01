THIS Boston vs. Golden State NBA Finals is a great one for neutral fans.
There are so many compelling story lines and matchups: the experienced Warriors against the ascending Celtics; Steph Curry trying to cement a legacy and Jayson Tatum looking to establish one; Curry and Klay Thompson vs. Tatum and Jaylen Brown; the league’s top two defenses going at it; veteran coach Steve Kerr vs. first-year head man Ime Udoka.
Dissecting the series could lead down hundreds of rabbit holes filled with analytics, lineup permutations and probabilities. Sometimes, however, the best breakdown is the simplest one. Sometimes, basketball just comes down to who’s bigger.
The Celtics have monstrous length and strength everywhere, and Boston has a significant size advantage in this series. If the Celtics can press that advantage in the right places, there’s a good chance they’ll claim banner 18.
The first place that Boston needs to use its size is on the wings. That’s where the length of 6-foot-8 Tatum, 6-6 Brown and plays-bigger-than-his-height, 6-3 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart can slow down the 6-2 Curry, 6-6 Thompson and 6-4 Jordan Poole, Golden State’s third-leading scorer.
The Celtics’ length and defensive ability on the perimeter is one of (if not the) main reasons Boston has been the only team in the NBA to have a winning record (9-7) against the Warriors in the Steve Kerr era (2014-present). Of course, all those were regular-season games. Now, the Celtics have to defend Golden State when it matters most. If they don’t, Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson may be the ones raising another championship banner.
The Warriors are shooting gods. They shattered the myth that jump-shooting teams can’t win titles. And even if this version isn’t as good as the 2017-19 Warriors that had Kevin Durant and won two out of three titles, this version is still powered by legendary marksmen: Curry is the greatest shooter ever, Thompson can win games all by himself and somehow Poole can feel like the scariest scorer of the three. Those deadeyes come in locked and loaded with the best offensive rating (116.1) in the playoffs.
That’s a lot for the Celtics to handle, but they’re equipped to deal with a lot. Boston had the best 3-point defense in the NBA this season, holding opponents to 33.9% shooting from beyond the arc. That’s gotten even better in the postseason with opponents hitting 3s at just a 31.7% clip. Length has plenty to do with that defense, and it goes beyond Tatum, Brown and Smart. Al Horford, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams are all bigs who can switch and contest on the perimeter, and 6-4 Derrick White is an above-average defender in the wing rotation.
On the other end, Tatum and Brown’s size can also cause problems for the Warriors. Boston’s dynamic duo can attack and wear down smaller defenders like Curry and Poole, Wearing down Curry on defense has been a common strategy for Golden State opponents, and it’s worked best in the Finals. That’s a big part of the reason Curry’s superstar hasn’t shone as bright in the championship round and why he hasn’t won a Finals MVP, the last piece of his legacy and a national talking point this week leading up to Thursday’s Game 1. Plus, Poole has been constantly hunted by other teams seeking their best matchup, and the Celtics will try and do the same.
Golden State’s health issues are important when it comes to defending Boston’s wing length. Gary Payton II hasn’t played since he broke his left (non-shooting) elbow in Game 2 of the second round against Memphis. He will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Boston, and if he can go, Payton will be a huge upgrade to the Warriors’ perimeter defense. He’s only 6-3, but he’s physical and athletic, and he led the league in steals per 36 minutes this season (2.8). This could be huge against a Boston team that is 0-4 this postseason when it has 15 or more turnovers, but 12-2 when it has 15 or fewer turnovers.
The Celtics’ biggest health issue comes into play in the second area where their size can make a major impact — at the rim. That is Robert Williams III territory, and as good as he is at switching and contesting 3s from smaller shooters, his length and athleticism is even more valuable when he’s protecting the paint. But is the biggest, most athletic Celtic healthy enough to offer that protection?
When the Celtics played at Golden State on March 16, Williams had four blocks in 23 minutes and scared the Warriors away from the hoop. Boston won that game, 110-88, but Curry had to leave in the second quarter with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the rest of the regular season. Still, a fully healthy Golden State had trouble with Memphis’ defense in the second round of the playoffs in large part because Jarren Jackson was lurking as the Grizzlies’ last line of defense (just like RWIII for the Celtics) and blocked 15 shots.
In the next round, Dallas didn’t have a shot blocker and the Warriors paraded to the rim on their way to a 4-1 series win.
Williams coming back from a late March meniscus tear, and the surgery to repair it, was impressive, but he has shown only flashes of his peak self since his return. The every-other-day schedule of the Eastern Conference Finals didn’t give Williams much time to rest, but the NBA Finals schedule is much more forgiving with two days off between every game except between Games 3 and 4 in Boston.
If Williams can somehow get back to full strength, the Celtics could bully their way to the title with size and defense. If he’s as hobbled as he looked in Game 7 against Miami, the Warriors might blitz past Boston. If he’s somewhere in the middle, which is the most likely scenario, this will probably be the tight, must-see series that was best for all the neutral fans in the first place.