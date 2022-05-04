THE FIRST two games of the Boston-Milwaukee series have been playoff physical — part brawl, part basketball.
“The first game we got punched in the mouth. We came back, we threw the first punch tonight, and we won,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said in his post-game interview on TNT after the Celtics 109-86 win on Monday night that even the series at 1-1.
Expect more of the same in Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee. The Celtics and Bucks will keep throwing punches, rocks and whatever else they can find, including these two time-hardened cliches/truths: defense travels, and role players are better at home.
The Bucks grabbed control of the series with a physical 101-89 beatdown of a win in Game 1, but the Celtics were still decent defensively in the loss. They were even better in Game 2, despite missing NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Boston has been good on that end all year, even during its rocky start to the season, which is how you end up leading the league in most defensive stats. Chances are good the Celtics will bring that consistency to Milwaukee and chuck some “defense travels” rocks at the Bucks.
Boston has already shown it can make life tough on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celtics can’t stop him, but they can make it harder for him to carry the rest of the team.
Boston has two guys who can actually withstand Giannis’ force without crumbling: Grant Williams and Al Horford. Williams had a national coming-out moment in Game 2 with his defense against Giannis and his 3-point shooting (6-for-9), but anyone who follows the Celtics closely has seen that all season. Williams’ play may have overshadowed Horford, but that’s nothing new. His dirty-work, little-things, team-first efforts are instrumental, but they are easy to overlook on this team of young stars.
Because Williams and Horford can hold up, the Celtics didn’t immediately double-team Giannis in Game 2 like they did in Game 1, when he dished out 12 assists. Boston came with late help at the rim, a nice adjustment by Celtics coach Ime Udoka that led to Giannis having “only” seven assists in Game 2. Milwaukee’s role players were left to create more shots for themselves, and for the most part, that didn’t work in Game 2.
That “for the most part” can change when Bucks like Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton return to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4. Presumably they are returning by stagecoach given the three-day layoff between games, but Boston fans should expect Portis, Allen and Connaughton to be more effective than they were in Game 2.
The other well-worn saying that the Bucks will be hoping to throw at the Celtics is, “the home team gets the calls.” Giannis will probably have more than the 20 free throws he had in Boston, although if he doesn’t shoot better than 11-for-20 like he did in those first two games it may not matter too much. A favorable home whistle could also be critical for the Bucks when it comes to center Brook Lopez, who was in foul trouble all Game 2.
It won’t be easy for the Celtics in Milwaukee, but they need to win at least one of the two games to give themselves a reasonable chance to win the series. Yes, the Bucks will have a lot going for them at Fiserv Forum, but Boston has been the best road team in the NBA this year. They routinely built 20-point leads during the second half of the season and finished the year with the No. 1 road point-differential, +7.6 points per game. To give that some context, the Bucks were fifth in the NBA in that stat, but their average road differential (+2.55 ppg) was significantly less than Boston’s.
The Celtics’ defense should continue to cooperate on the road. It’s the offense they need to be sure to pack for the trip.
As important as Udoka’s defensive adjustment was, the most glaring change in Boston from Game 1 to Game 2 came on the offensive end. The Celtics went from isolation ball that ended in too many turnovers, to popping ball movement that ended with open shots. They had 21 assists and shot 33.3% in Game 1, and they had 28 assists and shot 47.5% in Game 2.
Would it be better if more of the open shots Boston creates are layups instead of 3-pointers, like the 43 they shot on Tuesday? Sure, but when Lopez and Giannis are both waiting inside, finding room in the paint for a shot is tough.
It will take a focused effort, but as long as the Celtics make the extra, extra pass, drive and cut, the offense will be OK. Add that to a road-tripping defense, and Boston should have the formula to win at least one in Milwaukee and push this series toward the seven games it feels destined to reach.
