THE NBA FINALS seem like too big of a stage for these Celtics.
Their leading star, Jayson Tatum, hasn’t played like one. The role players are forgetting their lines. The Boston team that stormed through the second half of the season now looks dumbstruck by its surroundings and opponent.
The Celtics could shake off the nerves and tie the series with a win in Thursday night’s Game 6 in Boston, and then anything could happen in a Game 7. It just doesn’t feel like we’re headed that way. It feels like these Celtics aren’t quite there yet, like they need to lose and learn in the Finals before they can win one, and the Warriors are happy giving the lessons.
Boston’s big-stage fright was on display during Monday’s Game 5. Tatum looked nervous during the national anthem, committed a turnover on the Celtics’ first possession and dribbled off his foot on the next one. He pulled himself together after that, but he didn’t take his team with him. Instead, Boston was a mess of missed free throws and turnovers, scored 16 points in the first quarter and trailed 51-39 at halftime.
As gross as that first half was, the Celtics turned it all around in the third quarter, which is normally the domain of Steph Curry and Golden State. Boston outscored the Warriors 35-24 in the third as its NBA-best defense refused to let Curry cook. Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart had nine points each in the frame, Al Horford hit a 3 and Grant Williams converted a three-point play. It was the fully realized Celtics, the group that NBA stat geeks picked as heavy favorites to win the title, the team that makes the other Celtics, the one that showed up in the fourth quarters of Game 5 and Game 4, so frustrating for Boston fans.
As soon as Monday’s fourth quarter started, as soon as the stage lights shone their brightest, Boston’s nerves returned along with the turnovers, misses and brain cramps. Derrick White played hesitant. Smart got suckered into antics and flopping. The Celtics missed 10 of their first 11 shots in the fourth and three of their first four free throws. They mixed in three turnovers during that same stretch to round out the stench of flop sweat and failure.
It was reminiscent of Game 4’s hideous fourth quarter. That’s when Boston made one shot in the final five minutes as the Warriors closed the game with a 17-3 run. The Celtics had a similar collapse when they lost Game 5 against Milwaukee in the second round, and they came within a missed Jimmy Butler 3-pointer of having an all-time collapse in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
And all of that is reminiscent of the late-game crashes that plagued Boston’s slow start to the season, an issue that, apparently, hasn’t been resolved. As has been mentioned in this space before, the Celtics were 13-22 in “clutch” (decided by five points or fewer) games during the regular season. They were so good and beating teams so handily that their late-game issue barely mattered during the season, and it didn’t matter enough during the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Finals and these champion Warriors, however, seem to be a different story.
Being so close but stumbling near the end is frustrating for the Celtics and their followers, but it’s not unprecedented. Losing after deep playoff runs used to be a prerequisite for Eastern Conference contenders. Before they could win a title, Michael Jordan and the Bulls had to lose and learn from Isaiah Thomas and the Pistons, who had to lose and learn from Larry Bird and the Celtics before they could win.
That exact pattern hasn’t held up in the current NBA, but there is a similar trend that should help Boston fans feel better — players as young as Tatum (24) and Brown (25) don’t usually lead their teams to titles.
LeBron James didn’t win his first championship until he was 27, and that was after losing in his first two Finals appearances. Curry was 27 in 2015 when he won his first with Golden State. Kevin Durant was 28 for his first, and he had to join the Warriors to get it.
There are exceptions, but most with good reason. Magic Johnson won his first at age 20, but he was playing with 33-year-old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Tim Duncan was 23, but he was playing with 33-year-old David Robinson. Kobe Bryant was 21, but he was playing with 27-year-old Shaquille O’Neal.
Who knows, maybe these young Celtics won’t have to wait. They came back from a 3-2 deficit against the defending champion Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have shown they can outplay the Warriors for long stretches, including in the fourth quarter, like they did in Game 1. Tatum is due for a big game, and there are enough streaky role players (Horford, Smart, White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard) that a couple of them could get hot at any moment.
If that doesn’t happen, and it feels like it won’t, these Finals won’t be a total loss for the Celtics. They will still have lessons from the Warriors and Curry, Finals masters, about what it takes to win on the biggest stage.
.