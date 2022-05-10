The Milwaukee Bucks are clinging to their NBA throne, but the Boston Celtics have been hurling bombs at the castle walls.
Boston threw a fiery 3-point shooting performance at Milwaukee to take Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. In Game 4, the Celtics lobbed a career night from Al Horford, a 43-point fourth quarter, a resurrected Derrick White and a superstar finishing flourish from Jayson Tatum.
Even after that barrage, the series is still just tied at 2-2. Milwaukee will not go down so easily, but the Bucks are staggering into Wednesday’s Game 5 in Boston.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was literally staggered and looked exhausted by the end of Monday’s Game 4. The weight of carrying Milwaukee’s offense, Boston’s physical defense and Horford’s elbow on his nose after a fourth-quarter dunk seemed like just too much for Giannis to bear. Sure, he finished with 34 points, but he scored just six of those in the fourth quarter.
Jrue Holiday, who was so good with 25 points in Game 1, now seems wobbly in his role as Milwaukee’s No. 2 option. He went just 5-for-22 in Game 4, including 0-for-5 in the fourth.
With Giannis and Holiday off, the absence of Khris Middleton is even more glaring for the Bucks. Middleton surely would have produced at least a few buckets on some of those empty fourth-quarter possessions in Game 4 that doomed Milwaukee.
The Celtics need to keep up their onslaught, but they are in position to knock out the champs.
Chances are Boston won’t get another 30-point performance from Horford to hurl at the Bucks again. The 35-year-old was good in the first-round sweep of Brooklyn and he’s been great against Milwaukee, but it’s too much to ask him to produce that much offense and be the primary defender on Giannis. Still, the Celtics can and should expect to reproduce the kind of ball and player movement that helped Horford score his 30 and helped Boston drop 43 points on the Bucks in Monday’s fourth quarter.
The Celtics played with that kind of flowing offense in the second half of the regular season, which is how they ended up with the sixth-best offensive rating in the league even after a terrible first two months of the season. In the playoffs, on the other hand, Boston’s offense has flowed only in spurts, like in the first half of Game 2, or the fourth quarter of Game 4.
If the Celtics can find some offensive consistency to go along with the rock-steady defense they’ve shown in the postseason, they will also find themselves beating the Bucks and rolling into the Eastern Conference Finals.
If Tatum shows up like he did at the end of Game 4, that will help with offensive consistency. Milwaukee’s 35-year-old Wes Matthews had been frustrating the 24-year-old Tatum for most of the series. Tatum finally shrugged off the physical Matthews on Monday, and finally found ways to finish over the Bucks’ size at the rim. When Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer countered by bringing in the 36-year-old George Hill to take a turn, Tatum torched him, too.
Tatum maintaining that kind of aggression, confidence and production will be key for the Celtics going forward. This won’t be as critical, but it would be nice for Boston if White also maintained his level of play from Game 4.
The White revival was instrumental to the Celtics re-found offensive flow on Monday night as well as their continued defensive efforts. He finished the game with 11 points, three assists, no turnovers and a plus/minus of +18, and Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN Tweeted a stat that Milwaukee players were 0-for-12 when White was on them as the primary defender in Game 4. White had been going through the kind of shooting struggles (he was 13-for-41 in the playoffs before Monday’s 4-for-6 shooting night) that could destroy a psyche, but credit to him for sticking it out and fighting through the challenge.
That “sticking it out and fighting through” theme applied to Game 4 in general as Boston was missing Robert Williams, played a poor first quarter, trailed by 11 points in the third and still found a way to win. The theme also applies to the Celtics’ season on a big-picture level.
Brad Stevens stuck it out with the organization when he stepped down as coach by staying on as president of basketball operations. In that role, it was Stevens who traded for the seemingly washed-up Horford before the season began, and Stevens who paid a steep price to bring in White at the trade deadline.
Stevens also made the decision to stick it out with Boston’s core group of players and first-year coach Ime Udoka, despite that brutal start to the season that had many calling for trades and firings. That decision looks like the right one now.
If the Bucks turn things around and find a way to win this series, the calls for trades and firings could come again. It is, after all, just the second round and the series is tied at 2-2.
Except this doesn’t feel like the second round.
This feels like two of the best teams in the league playing at full intensity. This feels like a battle for the throne, and the Celtics have control of it.