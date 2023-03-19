NBA: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

Celtics guard Derrick White drives against Utah's Lauri Markkanen Saturday night. The Celtics lost, 118-117.

 Rob Gray/USA Today Sports

The Boston Celtics' backcourt was very shorthanded on Saturday night in Utah with Marcus Smart sidelined due to a hip contusion and Payton Pritchard dealing with a heel injury. Al Horford and Rob Williams were also in street clothes, putting Boston down three starters.

In theory, that should have created an easy answer for one night to a lingering question of whether Derrick White should be on the floor in crunch time. With Smart, Al Horford and Rob Williams out, White should have been a lock to play crucial minutes late against a Jazz squad fighting for its playoff life.