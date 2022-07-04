The Celtics were a wild ride last season. They lurched from disappointment to dominant in the regular season, and the playoffs cranked up the roller coaster’s speed, thrills and stomach drops.
They almost hung on until the finish, but the ride’s chaos got the Celtics in the end. So, Brad Stevens did what any grounded, sensible, Indiana-born president of basketball operations would do: He added stability.
Landing Malcolm Brogdon, a ballhandler and playmaker who exudes calm, and Danilo Gallinari, a 14-year veteran and professional scorer, is a great start to the offseason by Stevens. He just watched turnovers and scoring droughts cost his team a championship last month, and now those problems have been addressed. Even better, Stevens didn’t give up any rotation players to do it. Brogdon was traded for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and a 2023 first-round draft pick, and Gallinari will sign as a free agent.
Brogdon is a low-turnover, no-frills 6-foot-5 guard who makes the simple, smart play. That can be getting a bucket (he led the Pacers in scoring last year at 19.1 points per game) or making the right pass (he averaged 5.9 assists per game in 2022). Just as importantly, he’s composed while doing it. That’s exactly what the Celtics were missing in the Finals against the chaos-inducing Golden State defense, and Brogdon knows it.
“If I came in there, I could give them a steady presence and a calm as a ballhandler and facilitator, getting guys like (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum easy shots,” Brogdon said when Jared Weiss of The Athletic asked Brogdon how he might have helped the Celtics against the Warriors. “Just slowing the game down in those moments when we need to get a good shot.”
And there’s no doubt Brogdon is hoping to get his chance to prove he can do just that on the game’s biggest stage.
“I’m looking to win a championship. That’s actually it,” Brogdon told Weiss. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”
Brogdon is also the kind of versatile, switch-savvy defender who personifies Boston’s identity. He’ll fit in seamlessly on both ends for the Celtics and give coach Ime Udoka a variety of options. Brogdon is the kind of player who could have pushed the Celtics over the top in the Finals, which is exactly what Stevens wants.
That’s not to say Brogdon should replace Smart as the starting point guard, or take all of the minutes from Derek White. Brogdon can play with either or both of them and simply add to the ball movement and facilitation that will get the most out of Tatum and Brown.
Gallinari probably won’t play as many minutes or have the same kind of impact as Brogdon, but he brings his own stability that Boston could have used against Golden State.
One of the key adjustments the Warriors made in the Finals was going small by starting Otto Porter, Jr., and separating Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. The move gave them more spacing and scoring, and they could do it because the bigger Celtics couldn’t take advantage of smaller defenders. The 6-9 Al Horford tried to post up the 6-3 Gary Payton II on multiple occasions, but had no luck. That won’t happen with Gallinari.
The 6-10 Italian knows how to use his size and bulk down low. Synergy Sports analytics ranks him in the top quarter of all NBA players in terms of post efficiency, and Boston fans witnessed that on Jan. 28 when Gallinari’s work inside netted him two layups and five free throws as he scored 14 points off the bench for the Hawks in a 108-92 win against the Celtics. As good as he is down low, Gallinari may prove just as valuable beyond the 3-point line, where he’s a 38.2% career shooter. Plus, like Brogdon, he’s a low-turnover player (1.2 per game for his career).
Gallinari doesn’t fit Boston’s ideal defensive profile, which is one of the reasons he won’t see as many minutes as Brogdon. Still, Gallinari is big, strong and smart enough to not get pushed around or totally befuddled on defense.
If age doesn’t catch up to him, Gallinari will be a steady contributor in the regular season and a spot contributor in the playoffs. And if Brogdon stays healthy, he’ll be a steadying influence all season long.
There is some real risk with those “ifs.” Brogdon has played only 54, 56 and 36 games in the last three seasons, respectively, due to injury. Gallinari has logged a lot of minutes and miles in his 14 years in the NBA. It would not be shocking to see either or both of them miss time.
Even if that happens, and Boston needs more pieces to make another title run, owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca seem ready to spend. The addition of Brogdon and Gallinari will push the Celtics well into the luxury tax, which is not usual for this ownership group. But Stevens has said he has the green light to do what’s necessary this offseason to get Boston back to the Finals, and so far he’s doing exactly that.