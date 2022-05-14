WHEN BASKETBALL FANS look back on this Boston-Milwaukee series, a lot of them will forget it was just the second round. The memories will seem like they came from some kind of final, like some kind of title was on the line.
What fans won’t forget from this epic series is the ascending superstar of Jayson Tatum, the punishing greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the relentless defense from both teams, the string of all-time fourth quarters and whatever happens in Sunday’s Game 7 in Boston.
“I expect it to be loud. I expect it to be fun. And I expect to be a part of a great game. I’m looking forward to it,” the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown said after Boston’s 108-95 do-or-die win in Friday’s Game 6. “The best two words in basketball are Game 7.”
He’s not the only one looking forward to it.
“Good old Game 7. Beautiful,” Giannis said in his post-game presser on Friday. “You just got to go and enjoy the game. You don’t know if you’re ever going to be a part of a Game 7. … So never take it for granted, enjoy the game.”
It may not turn out to be the prettiest basketball. The all-or-nothing pressure has a history of turning Game 7s into brick-filled scraps where the team that cracks the least wins. But Game 7s are always dramatic, and this one is sure to be memorable because it will be the conclusion to this unforgettable series.
“It means everything,” Tatum said. “The best atmosphere in the NBA. Game 7s are the biggest, the best games. Looking forward to it, truly … biggest moments, biggest stage.”
The Celtics wouldn’t be taking the stage on Sunday if it wasn’t for the 46 points, 17-for-32 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists Tatum had in a Game 6 performance for the ages. After starting slow and finishing worse in the 110-107 Game 5 loss that saw Boston choke away a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, Tatum produced an elite response on Friday.
“I think just kind of how much it stung losing that game like that,” Tatum said when asked how Game 5 affected Game 6. “Everybody had a bad taste in their mouth. Watching film, learning from it. The eagerness.”
Tatum showed that eagerness right away on Friday. He drained all three of his first-quarter 3-pointers to help the Celtics withstand Giannis’ 17-point first quarter, and Tatum never really cooled off. He kept raining 3s on the Bucks, and that opened up some driving lanes, which he attacked. He finished at the rim, at the end of the shot clock, beyond the arc, in traffic and pretty much anywhere else he wanted.
He outdueled Giannis, the champ, the two-time MVP, the man who had been 8-0 in his last eight close-out games. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer always gets credit for that stat, but with all due respect, that’s a Giannis stat. Except the Greek Freak couldn’t close out Tatum on Friday.
“We were upbeat,” Tatum said of the team’s mindset going into the game. “We weren’t defeated. Knowing that we still had an opportunity to save our season to come in here and get a win. We believed that. We truly did. We believe in each other and I think it showed tonight.”
He’s right. Tatum may be claiming his seat at the superstar table as we speak, but as great as he was on Friday, he still needed help. And he got it. Marcus Smart scored 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter to make sure the Celtics weren’t overwhelmed by Giannis’ tsunami of a start. Brown finished with 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 5:12 left and Tatum running out of steam.
Team-wide production and effort on both ends is what fueled Boston’s second-half surge in the regular season, and it’s still their biggest advantage going into Game 7. Tatum doesn’t need to force anything because he can pass out of trouble and trust that Brown, Smart or Game 4 hero Al Horford will make a play, or even role players like Grant Williams or Derrick White, who played his best game in a Boston uniform on Friday.
The Celtics are at their best, and will have their best chance to win Game 7, if they play together, share the ball and keep selling out for each other on the defensive end. The Bucks would like to play the same way, but they just don’t have the personnel to do it offensively, not without Khris Middleton. Milwaukee’s role players could contribute on Sunday, but it will be really tough for the Bucks to win without huge games from Giannis and Jrue Holiday.
It’s a big ask for Milwaukee, but the champs have done this before. Just last year, the Bucks went into Brooklyn and beat Kevin Durant and the Nets in Game 7 of their second-round series.
“I think it gives us confidence to be able to know that we’ve done it on the road, in a hostile environment, win-or-go-home type of situation,” Holiday said.
The Celtics are certainly glad to be playing at home, but they haven’t forgotten that Milwaukee has already beaten them in Boston twice in this series.
“We’ve both won two games in each other’s building now, so I don’t know how much of an advantage the home court is to two very evenly balanced teams,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “You have to go out and do it without relying on home-court advantage.”
Instead, the Celtics should just rely on themselves. They have what it takes to make beautiful Game 7 memories.
