Damon Stoudamire didn’t have time to text or call anyone. His mom was in the crowd, and he didn’t even have time to tell her. He barely had time to think.
Ten minutes before opening tip on Tuesday, the Celtics assistant coach’s night took a sudden turn. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was out because of an eye irritation, and Stoudamire was thrust in for his full game as an acting NBA head coach. As a staff, the Celtics had prepared game plans for the Rockets. But Stoudamire wasn’t exactly prepared for this.
“But in a lot of ways it’s better that way,” Stoudamire said. “Just go out there and do what we’ve been doing.”
“For me it was just a matter of going out there and truly not messing it up,” he added.
With a pregame vote of confidence from Mazzulla, Stoudamire kept things rolling for the Celtics, who overcame some early sluggishness to take care of the lowly Houston Rockets with a 126-102 victory at TD Garden.
Two days after arguably their best win of the season – a Christmas Day blowout over the Bucks – the Celtics were, almost naturally, looking a step slow against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Their 3-pointers weren’t falling again. They looked sloppy at times. There were several defensive lapses. A young and energetic Rockets squad – even on the second game of their back to back – was going toe to toe with them.
But then, like a switch, the Celtics finally woke up. Maybe sensing what could have been an embarrassing loss, the C’s picked up their defensive energy. Despite their shooting struggles, they were playing a team inferior enough that it didn’t matter. Behind a second-half surge fueled by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics figured it out when it mattered.
Brown had 39 points, Tatum added 38 and the Celtics got massive contributions from Robert Williams, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Celtics, once reeling on this homestand, have now won three in a row.
The Celtics players didn’t know about the coaching switch until pregame introductions, when it was announced by TD Garden’s public address announcer that Stoudamire – who’s been on the coaching staff since last season – was stepping in.
“Damon (is) one of my favorite people in the organization,” Brown said. “It was fun to go out there and get a win for him.”
“The only difference was Joe wasn’t over there chewing the (expletive) out of some gum,” Tatum joked.
Without Mazzulla, the Celtics didn’t flinch on the principles that have pushed them to the best record in the NBA. They even took it up a notch, as they shot a season-high 56 3-point attempts. But a game after they seemed to find their shooting stroke, their outside struggles resurfaced. They went 8-for-29 from 3 in the first half, and were struggling to put away an inferior Rockets team.
But in the halftime locker room, Stoudamire stressed defense. They felt that if they could get some stops, they would take off. That’s exactly what happened late in the third quarter. The Celtics led by just five when Brown took over and scored eight points in 39 seconds to force a Houston timeout. His dunk to cap the run seemed to re-energize TD Garden and the Celtics, who took off from there.
Brown was hit in the head during a play in the first half, and he said that helped get him going in the second half.
“Sometimes you get smacked in the face is exactly what you need in the middle of the game,” Brown said. “Like Jaylen, what the hell are you doing? Smack in the face, and then proceed to score the ball.”
Grant Williams hit back-to-back 3s, Robert Williams flushed a dunk at the shot clock buzzer and suddenly the Celtics led by 11 heading into the fourth. Then Tatum started the final period with a 3-pointer before grabbing a steal that led to a fast break, where Grant Williams threw him a lob for an alley-oop, and the C’s were running.
The Celtics led by 21 after Brown’s pull-up 3-pointer, Tatum’s dunk and another Rob Williams alley-oop before their regulars were taken out. They headed to the bench as they helped Stoudamire clinch his first career victory as a head coach.
“He did good,” Tatum said. “I mean, it’s kind of like when somebody’s out, somebody’s just gotta step in and fill that void. It’s not just a one-person job, we got a coaching staff that helps each other and we’re all on the same team, essentially. When a coach is out, it’s just a next man up mentality.”