Boston Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire led the team in head coach Joe Mazzulla's absence for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Damon Stoudamire didn’t have time to text or call anyone. His mom was in the crowd, and he didn’t even have time to tell her. He barely had time to think.

Ten minutes before opening tip on Tuesday, the Celtics assistant coach’s night took a sudden turn. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was out because of an eye irritation, and Stoudamire was thrust in for his full game as an acting NBA head coach. As a staff, the Celtics had prepared game plans for the Rockets. But Stoudamire wasn’t exactly prepared for this.