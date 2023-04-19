Derrick White

Celtics guard Derrick White hits a layup against the Hawks during the first quarter of Tuesday’s NBA playoff game at TD Garden.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Brad Stevens has been a man of action since taking over as Celtics president of basketball operations. He wasted no time in reacquiring Al Horford just days after his elevation but landing the big man may no longer be his defining move in Boston.

Instead, solidifying the team’s core with Derrick White before the 2022 NBA trade market spun out of control is helping the Celtics look as formidable as any contender in the opening week of the NBA playoffs.