NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a non-call in the second half during Monday night’s Game 1 of the NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Doc Rivers entered the 2023 postseason on the hot seat after an underwhelming past two years with the 76ers in the playoffs. Ever since Rivers left the Celtics, he’s had a rough go of it in key postseason spots, leading to his firing from a stacked Clippers squad back in 2020 and potentially again this summer if Philly has an ugly exit this round.

Philadelphia had every reason to struggle in Game 1 Monday night at TD Garden without their MVP, Joel Embiid, in the lineup. However, the Sixers showed some fight and rode a hot shooting night from James Harden and his supporting cast for a 119-115 victory.