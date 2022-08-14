NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots the ball while defended by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the second half of Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco.

Larry Bird once estimated that he had played the equivalent of two full seasons in playoff games alone over his relatively short 12-season career.

Bird was, naturally, on the money. By the time he played the last game of his NBA career in Richfield, Ohio, on May 17, 1992, he had played in 164 playoff games. By then — an inglorious sweep at the hands of the Larry Nance/Mark Price/Brad Daugherty Cavs — Bird was struggling with chronic back pain that would keep him shelved for most of the Olympics that summer. Like Kevin McHale, the end of Bird’s career was defined by debilitating injury.