Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 34 points and 12 rebounds, helping Boston hold off a late Trail Blazers charge for a 126-112 win on Friday night in Portland, Oregon.
Jaylen Brown added 27 points in the victory, Al Horford had a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) while Luke Kornet chipped in with 11 points off the bench. The Celtics also pulled off the win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, Rob Williams and Payton Pritchard with assorted injuries.
The visitors led by as many as 20 points in the second half, thanks to Tatum’s ability to get to the free throw line early (nine attempts in first quarter) and Boston’s dominance on the offensive glass. The Blazers made things interesting in the fourth quarter when Damian Lillard erupted for 25 of his game-high 41 points but Boston’s defensive effort over the first three quarters (70 points allowed) was too big of a hole for the hosts to overcome.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Tatum snaps out of a funk by going to the basket: After a miserable past two games in which he shot just 32% from the field, the All-Star returned to his All-NBA form against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. The 25-year-old had nine free throw attempts in the first quarter alone. He finished with 29 points on 15 free-throw attempts through three quarters. His 3-point shooting struggles did continue, though. He’s just 4-of-29 in his last three games.
Celtics dominate the hustle game: The Celtics have looked lethargic at points since the All-Star Break but they came out with some extra pep in their step in the middle of a long road trip. Joe Mazzulla has been preaching wanting to win the game on the margins and the Celtics did just that with their effort on the offensive glass. Boston piled up 16 offensive rebounds in the first three quarters, including 11 from the bench (Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser) The added hustle from the second unit helped the visitors overcome a mediocre shooting night and blow out an undermanned Blazers squad that lacked any meaningful size up front outside of Jusuf Nurkic.
Defense locks in on Lillard for three quarters: The point guard has given Boston plenty of highlights over the last few seasons but the Celtics were ready to slow down the All-Star in this one until late. The absence of Jerami Grant helped the Celtics zero in, but Marcus Smart and Derrick White did a great job of taking away clean looks for Lillard on the perimeter. Additionally, Boston’s team defense was on point when Lillard drove the lane as they forced a team-high five turnovers by taking away his dump-off passing lanes on his drive. With a lack of reliable scoring weapons around him, the Celtics made sure they would not be beaten by Portland’s best and put together their best defensive effort of the season against a top-10 offense.
Kornet runs with opportunity in second quarter: The 7-footer has been pushed to the outskirts of the Celtics big man rotation in recent weeks as Boston has struggled offensively. However, the big man provided some terrific two-way play in the second quarter as coach Joe Mazzulla went deeper into his bench with Brogdon sidelined. Kornet posted a team-best nine points and four rebounds (two offensive) in the quarter, using some strong cutting and finishing around the rim to find some easy buckets for a Boston offense that have been missing a strong presence in the paint without Rob Williams. Kornet’s strong play led to Mazzulla sticking with him for the entire second quarter and that helped keep Horford’s minutes down in the process.