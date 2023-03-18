Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 34 points and 12 rebounds, helping Boston hold off a late Trail Blazers charge for a 126-112 win on Friday night in Portland, Oregon.

Jaylen Brown added 27 points in the victory, Al Horford had a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) while Luke Kornet chipped in with 11 points off the bench. The Celtics also pulled off the win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, Rob Williams and Payton Pritchard with assorted injuries.