Victor Wembanyama poses for photos with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft last Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Wembanyama stands 7 feet, 4 inches. Based on the scouting reports and available video, he has Steph Curry’s shooting range and Hakeem Olajuwon’s footwork in the post. Based on his interviews ahead of and during last Thursday night’s NBA draft, he has the charisma of Pierce Brosnan after two martinis and the grounding of a kid whose mom made him finish his homework before she let him hang with his friends.

So you know what that means: Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are about to be geniuses again.