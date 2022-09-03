Further testing revealed Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has a torn left ACL, the same knee injury he sustained in 2013.
The veteran is expected to be sidelined for most or all of the 2022-23 season.
Gallinari, 34, originally was diagnosed with a meniscus tear while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
The native of Italy signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics in July.
“This has been a tough week for me as I have learned the extent of my injury,” Gallinari posted Friday on Twitter. “This game means everything to me and not being able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates hurts. I plan to give everything I can to the Celtics organization and my teammates as we hunt for a title.
“I will work tirelessly with the Celtics staff to return to the court as soon as I can and I appreciate the unwavering support from the fans, my teammates, and the entire NBA family.”
Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 66 games (18 starts) last season for the Atlanta Hawks.
He was traded in June to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him and made him an unrestricted free agent.
In 13 seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is a 38.2 percent shooter from 3-point range with 1,426 career made 3-pointers in 728 games (563 starts).
Gallinari has played for the Knicks, Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder and Hawks.