Danilo Gallinari is shown in action against the Celtics last season.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/TNS

Further testing revealed Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has a torn left ACL, the same knee injury he sustained in 2013.

The veteran is expected to be sidelined for most or all of the 2022-23 season.