The Boston Celtics introduce new player Danilo Gallinari during a news conference on July 12.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Luca Mallamaci, a 58-year-old insurance executive from a town about 30 miles south of Milan, Italy, is a seasoned world traveler.

And lately he’s had a new budget item in mind.