NBA: Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown brings the ball upcourt against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Over their recent slide in which the Boston Celtics have lost five of eight games, coach Joe Mazzulla has been preaching about the margins that decide the outcome of games.

By his own admittance, the coach has been ticked off that his team hasn’t learned the importance of rebounding, and not giving up second-chance points, during critical moments.