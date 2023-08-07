When the Celtics take the court for the 2023-24 season, they’ll look mostly the same. But there will be some glaring changes, most notably, no Marcus Smart.
Boston needed a change after falling short of banner No. 18, this year in a seven-game loss to the Heat in the East finals. So when Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck met with president Brad Stevens and coach Joe Mazzulla, they discussed the franchise’s path this summer. In an interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Grousbeck revealed some of the front office’s thinking when it came to the offseason upgrades.
“When I met with (Stevens) and (Mazzulla) after the season to plan going forward, we agreed not to bring back the exact same team again, but to be open to changing the mix and bringing in additional talent,” Grousbeck said. “And the result of that so far this offseason has been Kristaps Porzingis coming in and really adding hopefully a lot to our lineup.”
On paper, there’s a lot to like about the big man who has seen his stock fluctuate during his time in the league. But Porzingis put together a career season with the Wizards, which is why the C’s made the trade.
“The general tone was, how do we take this energy we’re feeling right now that was built up over having two good seasons, but then didn’t get all the way?” Grousbeck said. “The whole point is, how do we get to banner 18? If we’d all agreed we should keep things the same, that would have been fine. But the idea of bringing in another talented big popped up early in the conversation, and we ended up executing on that idea.”