NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Boston's Sam Hauser, shown during a regular-season game earlier this month, has been solid for the Celtics through two playoff games.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Heading into the Boston Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Hawks, Sam Hauser wasn’t even sure he was going to get a chance to play.

“Honestly, I didn’t know much going into the series,” Hauser said after Tuesday's Game 2. “You just have to stay ready and when your number is called, you have to make sure you are ready to go.”