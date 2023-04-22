NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Trae Young tries to elude the Celtics’ Marcus Smart during Friday night’s NBA first-round playoff game in Atlanta. The Hawks won, 130-122. Tonight’s Game 4, with the Celtics leading the series 2-1, is set for 7 p.m. in Atlanta. Story, Page C4.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking for another big game from guard Trae Young when they attempt to pull even in their Eastern Conference playoff series with the visiting Boston Celtics in Game 4 tonight.

After losing the first two games of the series in Boston, the Hawks received a game-high 32 points from Young in a 130-122 victory Friday night. Young made 12 of his 22 shots from the floor and finished the game with nine assists and six rebounds.