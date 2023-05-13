NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

Boston all-stars Jayson Tatum, left, and Jaylen Brown will be in the spotlight today when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s only fitting that the Eastern Conference playoff semifinal round between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers has come down to a Game 7.

Sunday’s decider in Boston will be the eighth meeting in a Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers — adding to the teams’ record for the most between two franchises in NBA history.