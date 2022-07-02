For much of the past decade, the Celtics have suffered from a lack of movable salary on some of their best teams. That has inhibited potential trade possibilities on many occasions, keeping Boston from adding a player or two that could have propelled a group to a higher level.
Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, the current Celtics made priorities relatively simple for Brad Stevens and the remainder of Boston’s front office this summer. There was no doubt that this group was ready to contend again right away, they just needed more help off the bench to get over the hump.
With limited free agent resources due to the team’s cap situation, the Celtics were going to need to use the trade market to make a bigger splash. A few under-the-radar moves last season helped put Boston in a position to pounce on Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.
ESPN reported the rebuilding Pacers will receive Boston’s first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as well as center Daniel Theis, forwards Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, and guard Nik Stauskas.
Adding movable salary
When the Celtics dealt away Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando for Daniel Theis last year, there was some surprise around the league among executives I spoke to. Theis looked to be overpaid on a four-year deal he signed with the Rockets in the offseason and the Celtics were taking on that added money for the future without getting any sweetener from the Rockets for helping them clear future salary cap space.
If the Theis trade is not made, this deal for Brogdon would not have been able to happen without one of Boston’s top seven players heading out the door to make the money work.
Clearing out roster spots at the trade deadline
Boston’s front office also cleared up the back end of the team’s roster back in February, opening up five spots on the back half of the 15-man roster. The Celtics filled up four of those slots with two-year deals (with options) and a number of those multi-year contracts came into play here. Stauskas, Fitts and Morgan provided the added necessary salary on top of Nesmith and Theis to match Brogdon’s salary in the trade.
The perfect storm came together for the Celtics to pull off this deal and Boston’s ownership deserves credit for the willingness to take on a bloated Brogdon contract. However, a few underlying moves below the surface went a long way for Boston being able to pull this deal off while keeping their entire rotation intact.