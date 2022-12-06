Blake Griffin played 32 minutes in an NBA game for the first time in almost a full year in the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. He also looked like a rejuvenated version of his 33-year-old self.
Griffin, 33, finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists in the contest and delivered arguably the biggest basket of the game, a clutch putback to stop a 7-0 Raptors run with 26.8 seconds remaining in the game and put the game away for the Celtics on a night Al Horford (sore back) got the night off on the second half of a back-to-back.
It was the fourth straight start for Griffin on nights that Horford has off and it’s no coincidence that Boston has gone 4-0 in those matchups with Griffin and Luke Kornet admirably filling the void for the team on the depth chart in the middle. Griffin and Kornet combined for 24 points and 15 rebounds (six offensive) in 48 minutes at center in Monday’s win, punishing Toronto’s lack of size at center on countless occasions. Those contributions helped Boston recover from a double-digit first-half deficit and take command in the second half.
“I think we do a good job of not panicking and we do a great job of responding,” Tatum told reporters in Toronto. “Two guys like Blake and Luke don’t normally play. We got a couple of guys out. Just the way they impact the game and that’s contagious. We’ve learned from previous years and we’ve matured and just continue to grow in that area.”
Griffin has played in nine games this season for the 20-4 Celtics. Monday was his fifth appearance since the start of November. Yet while Griffin may be the third-string center on the roster behind Horford and Kornet on nights everyone is healthy (outside of Rob Williams), his ability to fit in seamlessly as a fill-in starter has helped fuel the team’s sensational start to the year.
Perhaps more importantly for the long haul, Griffin is showing far better mobility than we’ve seen in the last couple of seasons in Brooklyn as a part-time player. Griffin, who played 32 minutes on Monday, was an energy player throughout the contest, fighting hard for loose balls, taking a tough charge in transition against O.G. Anunoby and finishing a strong drive with a one-handed dunk.
Ultimately, Griffin earned his first crunch time minutes of the season as the Celtics held off a late charge from Toronto.
“I always want to be out there,” Griffin told reporters in Toronto, “but we have the luxury of having so many great players, and guys on the bench who could be playing a lot of minutes for other teams. But, sometimes you sacrifice to be on a team like this.”
With Rob Williams’s return looming later this month, it remains to be seen how regularly Griffin’s services are needed in the coming months. Back-to-back rest days aren’t going away for Horford or (likely) Rob Williams anytime soon and performances like we saw Monday night from Griffin makes him look like a useful enough player to get a chance every couple of weeks.