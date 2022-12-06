NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

The Celtics’ Blake Griffin looks to pass during the first half of Monday night’s game in Toronto.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Blake Griffin played 32 minutes in an NBA game for the first time in almost a full year in the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. He also looked like a rejuvenated version of his 33-year-old self.

Griffin, 33, finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists in the contest and delivered arguably the biggest basket of the game, a clutch putback to stop a 7-0 Raptors run with 26.8 seconds remaining in the game and put the game away for the Celtics on a night Al Horford (sore back) got the night off on the second half of a back-to-back.