NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart, left, and Jayson Tatum celebrate a basket during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 4 in Miami.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics had a choice of two paths to follow after Sunday’s embarrassing Game 3 loss put them in a hole that no team in NBA history has ever overcome in 150 tries.

They could have given in to what seemed inevitable, or they could have fought for their lives.