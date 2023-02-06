After a quiet start to the NBA trade season, Kyrie Irving’s trade demand raised the stakes in a hurry this weekend as a flurry of negotiations occurred before the All-Star point guard landed with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The deal includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Markieff Morris is also headed to Dallas in the move.