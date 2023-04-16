NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

On the opening montage on the Jumbotron at TD Garden prior to the start of Sunday’s NBA playoff game between the Celtics and Hawks, an ultra-serious Marcus Smart appeared on the screen and the Boston point guard delivered the following message: “There’s only one goal. Banner 18.”

There’s a long way to go to achieve that goal, and take care of their “unfinished business” but Game 1 against the Hawks is in the books.