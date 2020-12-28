Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas sure seems like he’d be open to a return to Boston.
Thomas, who is currently a free agent after appearing in 40 games for the Wizards last season, pined for a reunion with the C’s on Twitter, quote-tweeting a Boston Globe article about the subject.
“I could definitely help with that,” Thomas wrote, referring to the Celtics’ sporadic bench scoring. “Ima just keep workin though.”
Thomas, who turns 32 in February, averaged 12.2 points in 23.1 minutes for Washington last year before being traded to the Clippers at the trade deadline. He never appeared in a game for Los Angeles and did not play in the NBA bubble over the summer.
Since the Celtics traded Thomas to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving in Aug. 2017, he has played for four teams — the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards — and has averaged 12.8 points and 3.8 assists in 84 games. In 179 games with the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, Thomas averaged 24.7 points and was an Eastern Conference All-Star in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).
It’s unclear if Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would be open to a reunion with Thomas, though Boston’s lack of bench scoring could lead Ainge to look for external help. So far this season, guards Jeff Teague and Payton Pritchard have provided points in spurts for the team.