 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Harden goes for 45 as 76ers stun Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid

NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

May 1, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

Everything seemed to be breaking right for the Boston Celtics during the first two weeks of the playoffs: They drew the Atlanta Hawks instead of the Miami Heat in the first round, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks endured a humbling first-round exit, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury before a long-anticipated second-round showdown with the Celtics.

But Boston's run of good fortune came to a halt Monday, when James Harden scored 45 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer with eight seconds left to give Philadelphia a stunning 119-115 victory in Game 1. Embiid, a six-time all-star who is one of three MVP finalists this season, missed his second straight contest after spraining his right knee during a Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is injured on a play in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. 
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) look on in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred