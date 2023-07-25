BOSTON — More than three weeks passed since July 1, when Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a record-breaking supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics, but the deal had yet to be struck.
The Las Vegas Summer League — where Brown and the Celtics first started negotiating — came and went without a deal. Brown went overseas for a Players Association event last week that stalled talks, causing some anxiety for Celtics fans as the star wing returned to Boston late last week.
But the anxiety turned into relief on Tuesday: Brown and the Celtics have — finally — agreed to a deal, a five-year full supermax extension worth $304 million, according to multiple reports. It’s the richest contract in NBA history.
Though it may have taken longer than expected, this day seemed to be a matter of when, not if, as the Celtics and Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, negotiated the finer details of the contract. The final year of the deal will not include a player option, but will include a trade kicker that’s worth around 15%, according to reports, meaning he would earn a salary boost if traded.
Brown cannot be traded for at least one year under terms of the supermax contract.
Brown had the best season of his seven-year career in 2022-23 as he earned an All-NBA selection for the first time that made him eligible for the supermax, but it ended in disappointment. His eight-turnover game contributed largely to the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, sending the franchise into a summer of questions, most notably the future of Brown.
The two-time All-Star has been the subject of trade speculation throughout his time in Boston, and with his last contract set to expire next summer, he made comments in interviews with the New York Times and the Ringer during this past season that were perceived as non-committal to his future with the Celtics. Fresh off that Game 7 loss in July, with emotions about the end of the season still raw, Brown wasn’t certain how to answer a question about upcoming contract extension negotiations.
“I don’t even really know how to answer that question right now, to be honest,” Brown said after a long pause. “My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting better. Focus on what the future holds and see where we are from there. I guess I don’t know really know how to answer that.”
But Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had consistently expressed his desire to keep Brown long-term and lock him in to an extension.
“I can say without a doubt, we want Jaylen to be here and he’s a big part of us and we believe in him and I’m thankful for him,” Stevens said at the end of the season on June 1. “I’m really thankful for when those guys have success, they come back to work and when they get beat, they own it and they come back to work. So I know that’s what they’re about and that’s hard to find. … Those qualities, they aren’t for everybody. Jaylen had a great year, All-NBA year. He’s a big part of us moving forward, in our eyes.”
On Tuesday, Stevens put the Celtics’ money where his mouth is.