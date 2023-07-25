SPORTS-JAYLEN-BROWN-CELTICS-FINALLY-COME-1-YB

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden on May 14.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

BOSTON — More than three weeks passed since July 1, when Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a record-breaking supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics, but the deal had yet to be struck.

The Las Vegas Summer League — where Brown and the Celtics first started negotiating — came and went without a deal. Brown went overseas for a Players Association event last week that stalled talks, causing some anxiety for Celtics fans as the star wing returned to Boston late last week.