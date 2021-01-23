Jaylen Brown wasn’t interested in talking about his career-high 42 points after the Celtics’ 122-110 loss to the 76ers on Friday.
The Celtics struggled defensively, wasting his offensive effort. Brown pointed the blame at himself.
“We just have to be better. We were better from last game, but we still have another level to get to. We’ll get there. A lot of that is on me,” Brown said. “I’m one of the defensive leaders and captains on this team. I have to be a better leader on that side of the ball. I have to be better. We have to be better.
“Our identity as a Celtics team, we’ve always hung our hat on the defensive side of the ball and we haven’t been good enough this year,” he continued. “We have to be better. I have to be better. I have to lead these guys, along with (Marcus) Smart. We’ve to get after teams. We just have to be better.”
Brad Stevens said it was more about how the players defended as a unit than any one player’s deficiency.
“Everybody has to be in the right spots all the time. Everybody has to be spaced appropriately all the time, playing with the right connectivity defensively,” Stevens said. “We’re not going to win a game, playing with the group we have, giving up 122 points. Until we’re really committed to that, I don’t see us being sustainably competitive.”
Brown said it’s developing a mindset.
“We just have to get that tenacity back. We’ve had it. This team is capable of it,” he said. “We just have to have the mentality to have it every night.”
It’s hard to know what to expect from Kemba Walker. In his third game back from his knee injury, Walker had 19 points and five assists with just one turnover in 29 minutes. But he was 8-for-16 overall and 1-for-7 from behind the 3-point line. His production remains hard to predict, not only from game to game, but each time he checks in.
In each of the last two games, there have been encouraging glimpses of peak Walker, but they’ve been uneven so far.
“It could be better. I would like it to be better. I’m still finding my way, especially with the minutes I’ve had and the ways the games are going,” he said. “It’ll come. I wish I could have played a little better tonight.”