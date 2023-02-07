NBA: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-pointer in the second half of the Celtics’ 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Down two starters on Monday night, the Celtics were struggling to gain separation against the inferior Pistons. Their role players were stepping in admirably, but the C’s needed their superstar in a game they didn’t have an excuse to lose.

After a rough first half, the best player in the building showed up.